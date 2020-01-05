CARTER, Iris D., 93, of Ashland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was a 1944 graduate of Ruthville High School in Charles City, Va. She worked at Barrett's Learning Center for over 18 years and became a Correctional Officer Supervisor. After retiring, she volunteered at ACES for over 23 years. Iris loved flowers, baking, nature, joy riding, children and socializing with friends. She became a dedicated member of Brown Grove Baptist Church and practiced her faith daily. She was preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Carter; son, George Carter; siblings, Lloyd Cotman, John R. Cotman, Cephas Cotman, Irene Davis and Lottie Brown. Surviving are three grandchildren, Dominic (Amie), Shaun and Nakita Carter; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She will surely be missed. Remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Tuesday, January 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, January 8, at noon at Brown Grove Baptist Church, 9328 Ashcake Rd., Ashland, Va. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
CARTER, IRIS
To plant a tree in memory of IRIS CARTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.