CARTER, Irvin L. Sr., 88, of Richmond, Va., departed this life May 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Emma M. Carter; one daughter, Jacquelin Branche (Larry); one son, Gregory Carter (Sandra); seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Rudolph Giles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. A private graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. The family thanks Rev. Dr. Adam L. Bond, Rev. Brenda Summerset and the Ebenezer Baptist Church Diaconate for their loving support. They also thank the wonderful staff at Heartland Hospice of Richmond, Virginia for caring for our beloved husband and father; Wilson & Associates and Forest Lawn Cemetery staff for their services.View online memorial
