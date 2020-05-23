CARTER, JAMES "JIMMY"

CARTER, James H. "Jimmy," 68, of Powhatan, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Katherine Carter; son, Clifton Andrew Carter; and brother, Alan L. Carter. He is survived by wife, Linda "Lin" Carter; sons, Derrick Carter of Amelia, Corey Redd of Powhatan; sister, Diane C. Condrey of Chesterfield; three grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob Carter and John Redd. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

Service information

May 23
Graveside
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00AM
Powhatan Community Cemetery
3929 Old Buckingham Rd.
Powhatan, VA 23139
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

