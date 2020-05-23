CARTER, JAMES "JIMMY"

CARTER, James H. "Jimmy," 68, of Powhatan, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Katherine Carter; son, Clifton Andrew Carter; and brother, Alan L. Carter. He is survived by wife, Linda "Lin" Carter; sons, Derrick Carter of Amelia, Corey Redd of Powhatan; sister, Diane C. Condrey of Chesterfield; three grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob Carter and John Redd. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
