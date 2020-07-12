CARTER, James Elwood, 91, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florine Carter; son, James "Sterling" Carter. He leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Vanessa Binns (Thomas) and Vera Crichlow; sons, Spencer (Pat) and Steve Carter; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Marion Baber, Giolia Tinsley, Magnolia Dabney; sisters-in-law, Mable and Irene Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available on the website www.marchfh.com. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…