CARTER, JAMES

CARTER, James Elwood, 91, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florine Carter; son, James "Sterling" Carter. He leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Vanessa Binns (Thomas) and Vera Crichlow; sons, Spencer (Pat) and Steve Carter; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Marion Baber, Giolia Tinsley, Magnolia Dabney; sisters-in-law, Mable and Irene Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available on the website www.marchfh.com. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES CARTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.