CARTER, John Oliver Sr., age 69, of Richmond, departed this life October 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Carter; six daughters, Ebony Carter Saithkamur (Daniel) and Kawaida, Dana, Shaina, Devona and Jordan Carter; four sons, John Jr., Emanuel, Solomon and Gabriel Carter; two grandsons; stepmother, Emily R. Carter; four sisters, Viola Carter, Carolyn Doyle (Al), Sylvia Lee (Warren) and Karen Carter Jones; seven brothers, William III, Lawrence (Margaret), Richard (Wilberta), Arthur, Theodore, Samuel and Garry (Sophia) Carter; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Michelle Ivory (Charles); two brothers-in-law, George (Terry) and Douglas Harris; and other relatives and friends; among them a devoted friend, Brother Willis Kearney. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 10:45 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial
