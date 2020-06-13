CARTER, Joyce. It is with great sadness that the children of Joyce Pitts Carter announce the passing of their sweet mother, Joyce, age 90, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Surrounded by her three children, she died peacefully in her sleep after suffering a massive stroke. She was the widow of William Maynard Carter and had lived in Milford for 65 years before moving to Bowling Green in 2004. She was currently residing at Commonwealth Senior Living in Richmond. She was the longest living member of Milford Presbyterian Church and had retired from Ft. A.P. Hill after 25 years of service. She was a longtime volunteer at the nursing home in Bowling Green, where she shared her musical talents with the residents. Survivors include her children, Brenda Ryan Carter (Chester), Donna Farmer (Jimmy) and William Maynard "Billy" Carter Jr. (Betsy); two brothers, Stuart Pitts (Jane) and Roger "Joe" Pitts; six grandchildren, Kenny Stewart, Rod Andrews (Donna), Courtney Andrews Townsend, William Maynard "Mickey" Carter III (Ryan), Jamie Burton (Joe) and Jenni-Meade Hartle (Chip); 14 great-grandchildren, Kaylie Stewart, Josie Burton, Madison Stewart, Ella Hartle, Cayden Burton, Kaelynn Hartle, Mary-Kate Carter, Rodney Andrews, Andy Guess, Will Carter, Cooper Townsend, Harrison Carter, Carter Burton and Graham Carter. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Laura Pitts; her sister, Jeanne Tolley; her son-in-law, Tom Ryan; and sister-in-law, Jackie Pitts. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m. in the Pavilion at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Milford Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 96, Milford, Va. 22514. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com. We love you Mama.View online memorial
