CARTER, Minnie E., born to the late Washington and Geraldine Davis on November 9, 1937, in Warrington, N.C. Minnie leaves to cherish her loving memory her three sisters, Geraldine, Elaine and Odetta; one brother, Bobby; three children, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. ONLY 10 ALLOWEDView online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …