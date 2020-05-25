CARTER, MINNIE

CARTER, Minnie E., born to the late Washington and Geraldine Davis on November 9, 1937, in Warrington, N.C. Minnie leaves to cherish her loving memory her three sisters, Geraldine, Elaine and Odetta; one brother, Bobby; three children, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. ONLY 10 ALLOWED

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MINNIE CARTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.