CARTER, Nannie Bea, 85, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Lee. She is survived by her daughter, Iris Mitchiner (Rev. Oscar); two sons, Gary Carter (Sylvia) and Vincent Carter Sr. (Ivy); brother, James Eddie Thompson; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; devoted cousin, Pearl Lee; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Interment Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Many Richmond-area families live in hotels. The COVID-19 crisis could put them on the street.
-
CarMax to furlough 15,000 employees nationwide, including 450 in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…