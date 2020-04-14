CARTER, NANNIE

CARTER, Nannie Bea, 85, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Lee. She is survived by her daughter, Iris Mitchiner (Rev. Oscar); two sons, Gary Carter (Sylvia) and Vincent Carter Sr. (Ivy); brother, James Eddie Thompson; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; devoted cousin, Pearl Lee; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Interment Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

