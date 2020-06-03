CARTER, Rev. Chantain Netia, 59, of Sandston, Va., departed this life Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maxie and Jessie Carter. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 (live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com) and at Friendship Baptist Church, 1135 37th St., Newport News, Va., from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment service in Hampton Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CHANTAIN CARTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.