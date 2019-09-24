CARTER, Rodney James, age 52, of North Chesterfield, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Hortense Seal; father, Taylor James Carter; and brother, Mike Carter. He is survived by his daughter, Autumn Starr Carter; brother, Jimmy Carter; sisters, Tammy and Troy Thomas and Faye and David Garza; brother, Steve and Vicki Carter; many nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Marty Hill. Rodney was a 35-year tree expert at Asplundh Tree Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the NRA. Funeral services 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia, with private interment. Visitation Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.View online memorial