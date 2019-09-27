CARTER, Roger "Reggie," age 63, of Richmond, departed this life September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by a daughter. He is survived by one daughter, DuRonda Mathis (Jasen); three grandchildren; three sisters, Pamela Hamlin, Sheila Holmes (Gerald) and Marsha Gregory (James); one brother, Earl Carter III; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial