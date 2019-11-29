CARTER, Sadie Laverne Ann, entered into eternal rest on November 21, 2019, at a local health care center. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Amy Carter. She was preceded in death by one sister, Elsie Stanley; three brothers, Melvin Carter, Charles Morgan and Charlie Carter; and one nephew, Jessie Hutchinson. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, two sisters, Rosetta Carter of Ohio and Susie James; two brothers, Alfred and Samuel Carter; and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Avenue, Richmond, Va., with Apostle Mary Gleaton officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at mcclennyfuneralservice.com.View online memorial