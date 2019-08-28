CARTER, Timothy "Darryl," 57, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, August 17, 2019, at VA McGuire Medical Center, after a short battle with cancer. Born on December 7, 1961, in Richmond, Va., to the late Joyce Hilliard Carter Roach and Raymond Morgan Carter Sr. Darryl's memory will be cherished and kept alive by four siblings, Ray Carter, Mark Dwayne and Lisa Carter, Margie Jo Carter Bryant, Gregory Dean Carter and Kelly Sales; stepfather, Millard Roach; numerous nieces and nephews; his dear friend and companion of 15 years, Kelli Folino; her two daughters, Tiffany Garmon and Frazier Fulton; two grandchildren, Skylar and Grayson Garmon; and many beloved friends. Darryl served in the United States Navy for six years at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va. He owned Oasis Plumbing & Repair for 12 years before working at UNOS. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, August, 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer at 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to UNOS, https://unos.org/give/.View online memorial