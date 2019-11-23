CARTER, WESLEY

CARTER, Dr. Wesley Byrd, 77, of Richmond, died November 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley T. and Louise B. Carter. Surviving are his wife, Norma A. Carter; sister-in-law, Joyce A. Turpin; niece, Norma Millender; two great-nieces, two great-nephews, five great-great-nephews; cousin, Dr. Phillip E. Byrd; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held 12 noon Monday, November 25. Rev. Reuben Turner officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial