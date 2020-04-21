CARVER, EMILY

CARVER, Emily Mae Joyner, 75, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born in Sumter, South Carolina, to the late Paul Thomas and Eudell Helms Joyner of Vidalia, Georgia. Emily was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray T. Joyner of Atlanta, Ga., Thomas E. Joyner of Sumter, S.C., SFC William E. Joyner of Columbus, Ga., Bobby E. Joyner of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Edna E. Pender of Sumter, S.C. and Annie R. Caraway of Vidalia, Ga. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Donald A. Carver of Richmond, Va.; son, William E. Carver of Ashland, Va.; daughter, Donna L. Carver Bolan (James) of Richmond, Va.; granddaughter, Kelly R. Bolan; great-granddaughter, Hazel C. Bernedo; great-grandson, Alexander J. Bernedo; sister, Janice M. Joyner Morris (Richard) of Gordon, Ga.; and 16 nieces and nephews. Due to current world conditions, services will be private. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of EMILY CARVER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.