CARVER, Janie

CARVER, Mrs. Janie Powell, 85, passed peacefully April 25, 2020, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was a resident of The Gloucester House, Gloucester, Va., where she was cared for by the most professional and loving staff. She was the widow of Msgt. Victor M. Carver after 55 years of marriage and had lost her oldest daughter, Sandra McClellan to pancreatic cancer June, 2016. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Bobby Hoefer of Gwynn, Va.; son-in-law, Perry McClellan of San Antonio, Texas; granddaughter, Nicole Hughes and husband, Chris, of Chesterfield, Va.; grandson, Robert M. Hoefer of Christiansburg, Va.; grandson, Brian McClellan of San Antonio, Texas; four beautiful great-grandsons, Christopher Scott Jr., Brody Luke, Bentley Harper and Coleman Alexander Hughes. She leaves behind six beautiful and loving sisters, one brother-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was a talented seamstress and devoted military wife for 23 years to her husband, Vic. She loved to garden, boat and travel in their motor home. Most of all Janie loved her family. Janie was the most loving, caring person you could ever meet. She adored cooking for and entertaining anyone and everyone who crossed her path. A celebration of Janie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad, 94 Cricket Hill Rd., Mathews, Va. 23076.View online memorial
