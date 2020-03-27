CARY, THOMAS

CARY, Thomas, age 56, of Richmond, departed this life March 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Anita Cary; one daughter, Nakilla Ross; four grandchildren; mother, Yvonne Pollard (George); father, Jimmy Cary; two sisters, Debbie Jordan (Sherwood) and Robin Gray (Chester); one brother, Anthony Cary; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Bernice E. Sledge; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private.

