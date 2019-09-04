CASEY, John Patrick Jr., passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born July 12, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa. John had served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Casey. John survived by his wife, Ann O. Casey; daughters, Barbara McDonald, Catherine Horiel, Eileen Casey; sons, John P. Casey III, Daniel Casey, James Casey; sister, Diane Casey; and six grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 9, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. A Mass of Resurrection will be held in Havertown, Pa., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to U.S. Marines Toys for Tots or a charity of your choice.View online memorial