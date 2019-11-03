CASH, MARIN

CASH, Marin Janean, 37, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Henrico Doctors' Parham Hospital. Marin was a graduate of Lee-Davis High School. She is survived by her father, Corbin Cash; mother, Michelle Bernier; son, Alexander Cash; brother, Joshua Cash; great-grandmother, Shirley M. Cash; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

