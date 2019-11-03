CASH, Marin Janean, 37, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Henrico Doctors' Parham Hospital. Marin was a graduate of Lee-Davis High School. She is survived by her father, Corbin Cash; mother, Michelle Bernier; son, Alexander Cash; brother, Joshua Cash; great-grandmother, Shirley M. Cash; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
