CASHION, Lee Hamner, 82, of Buckingham, Va., formerly of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on December 28, 2019. He was born in Richmond, Va., to the late Loxelley L. and Ruth Fowler Cashion. He was retired from the trucking industry and spent his time traveling. He loved to play cards and "riding the roads." He is survived by his partner, Anne Blake; his sons, Randy L. Cashion (Ellie) and Steven C. Cashion (Maryann), both of Chesterfield; a brother, Michael Cashion (Jane) of Chesterfield; three sisters, Phyllis McKesson (David) of Deltaville, Jean Lishen (Ross) of Bedford, Joan Smith (Charlie) of Chesterfield. He is also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Blake Cashion; a daughter, Theresa J. Cashion; son, Gary W. Cashion; and a brother, Loxelley L. Cashion Jr. A memorial service will be at a later date. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial
