CASHWELL, JOAN "JOANIE"

CASHWELL, Joan A. "Joanie," 60, of Richmond, Va., peacefully passed over surrounded by her loved ones on February 5, 2020, in Johnson City, Tenn. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Julie and Laura; grandsons, Silas and Ezra; parents, Joan and Les; siblings, Nancy, Les, Jean, Linda and Michelle. A memorial service will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday, February 21, at 2 p.m.View online memorial
