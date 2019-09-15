CASSELLS, John Patrick, passed away on July 25, 2019, in his home in Bradenton, Florida, at the young age of 88. Jack was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Marjorie Becker Cassells; his only son, John Patrick Cassells Jr., of Montpelier, Va.; and his loving daughters, Kelly Atchison of Fork Union, Va. and Sharon Isbell of Richmond, Va. He is survived by his daughter, Kathlinda Marshall and her husband, William, of Charlottesville, Va. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Born and educated in Philadelphia, he received insurance degrees from The American College. Jack started his life insurance career with John Hancock as an agent and proceeded in all phases of management, ultimately ending up in the home office. He advanced to the Life Insurance Company of Virginia, where he was National Director of Sales in the corporate division. Jack started his own insurance company in the Commonwealth of Virginia with great success with the concept of never meeting a stranger. He was a founding member and past president of the James H. Dooley division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, co-founder and president of the Greater Richmond St. Patrick's Day Parade in which, for 20 years, he portrayed St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland. He was the Grand Marshal for the Richmond Irish American Society and a member of the American Legion, ELKs and Moose clubs as well as a volunteer at the Blake Hospital of Bradenton, Florida. He served in the United States Navy for several years and was honorably discharged a year after he was married in 1953. Jack was very active in the Knight of Columbus, a lifetime member of the 3rd and 4th degree and a past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree. He established the Cassells Academic Scholarship Fund in honor of his son in Council #395. Having parents who emigrated from Donegal and County Cavan, he traveled to Ireland at least once a year to visit the beautiful country and meet relatives. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and visiting friends and family. A Mass will be held in honor of his life Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 9505 Gayton Road, in Henrico, at 10 a.m. and interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to CASSELLS ACADEMIC FUND, Knight of Columbus #395, 2324 Pump Road, Richmond, Va. 23233. THE GOD OF ST. PATRICK CALLED JACK TO COMPLY WITH THE LORDS WISHESTHY WILL BE DONE ON EARTH AS IT IS IN HEAVEN. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.View online memorial