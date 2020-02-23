CASSETT, Violet Farmer, 72, passed away on February 12, 2020. She was the wife of her high school sweetheart, John H. Cassett, for 52 years. Born in Tazewell, Va. and raised in War, W.Va., she was the daughter of Owen (Willetta) Farmer and Irene Whitt (Clyde) Kestner. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and was employed for 32 years as a teacher with Hanover County Public Schools. Violet enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, working in her yard and trips to the lake and beach. She will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family, her commitment to helping her students reach their full potential and being someone her friends could count on. She is survived by her husband, John; children, Johnny (Barbara) Cassett and Amy (Jud) Flagg; her grandchildren, Nathan, Sadie and Eli Flagg and John Lloyd and Anne Cassett; and her brother, Max (Teresa) Kestner. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Ashland, Va. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or https://www.alz.org/grva/donate.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St Ann Catholic Church
105 South Snead Street
Ashland, VA 23005
