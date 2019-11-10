CASTELOW, Blanche, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019, at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Gladys Abbott; and her husband, Jimmy Castelow. Blanche is survived by her daughter, Linda Cooper. Mom was a devoted volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association of Richmond and a dedicated member of Chester United Methodist Church. She loved all animals, particularly the many cats she adopted over her lifetime. A memorial service will be held at Chester United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on November 12. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mom's memory to Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St., Chester, Va. 23831 or Smitty's Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 3443, Chester, Va. 23831.View online memorial