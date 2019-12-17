CASTRACANE, Betty B., 97, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Nick B. Castracane. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Stephens of Midlothian; son, Thomas Castracane (Audrey) of Atlanta, Ga.; son, James Castracane (Kathy) of Marshfield, Mass.; and daughter, Carole Anonick (Tim) of Midlothian. Betty was also the loving and proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed a career as a nurse at Deaconess Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y. Betty devoted herself to her family and led a full and happy life. Interment will be in the St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church Memorial Garden in Richmond.View online memorial