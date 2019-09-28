CASTRO, MICHAEL

CASTRO, Michael Anthony, 60, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Ann Castro. Mike was a passionate mentor in the automotive industry. Left to cherish his memory are his lifelong companion, Stacie Lynn Jones; stepchildren, Christopher R. Jones (Erin), Bria N. Jones (Joe Keck); sons, Nicholas and Zacary Castro; grandson, Kyler; brother, Mark Castro; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, with a funeral service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations at www.gofundme.com/f/micheal-castros-funeral.

