CASTRO, Michael Anthony, 60, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Ann Castro. Mike was a passionate mentor in the automotive industry. Left to cherish his memory are his lifelong companion, Stacie Lynn Jones; stepchildren, Christopher R. Jones (Erin), Bria N. Jones (Joe Keck); sons, Nicholas and Zacary Castro; grandson, Kyler; brother, Mark Castro; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, with a funeral service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations at www.gofundme.com/f/micheal-castros-funeral.View online memorial
