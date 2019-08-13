CAUDILL, LORI

CAUDILL, Mrs. Lori Thacker, 54, of Midlothian, Va., was promoted to Heaven on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Stephen Wesley Caudill; her sons, Bryan and David; her mother, Paulanne Thacker; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alyson and Ashby Stinson, Carol and Chris Shumaker; nieces and nephews, Ashton Fisher, Turner Stinson, Collin, Cameron, Cory, Anna and Troy Shumaker, Quinn and Skylar Hull, Madison and Reid Caudill; aunts and uncles, Frank Hull, Kathy and Jerry Parker, Mike Hull, Jean and Pete Hall; many cousins, great friends; and her beloved dogs, Luke, Lola, Zita and Dale. Lori was preceded in death by daughter, Jordan Paige; her father, James "Jim" Thacker; and son, James Wesley. In 2002, with her husband and father, Lori founded Celebrations on the Reservoir, a wedding and special events venue located in Moseley, Virginia. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 13, at Bennett Funeral Home at 14301 Ashbrook Parkway in Chesterfield at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236 or ral.com.View online memorial