CAUDLE, Jayne Roy (Harris), of Hilton Head Island, S.C., passed away at her residence on December 19, 2019. Jayne was born on December 11, 1941, in Richmond, Va., to Roy Temple Harris Jr. and Jayne Harris Paschall. She attended Manchester High School in Richmond through her junior year, and graduated in 1959 from Stratford Boarding School in Danville, Va. After graduating from Stratford, she returned to Richmond to attend Pan American Business College. On January 30, 1960, she married J. Gary Caudle. She and her family moved to Hartsville, S.C., in 1966. Jayne fell in love with the beauty, charm and traditions of the South. In 1987, she moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C. She was in her element, receiving and entertaining family, friends and guests, lavishing them with an array of delectable homemade dishes, while delighting and pampering her visitors in true Southern fashion. Jayne Roy was a bright, strong and independent woman with many talents, particularly in the areas of cooking and decorating. Her other passions included gardening, sewing, painting, reading, the arts, watching professional tennis and long walks on her beloved island. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy T. Harris Jr.; and her stepfather, Rev. Hugh C. Paschall. She is survived by her mother, Jayne Paschall; her half-sister, Gloria Runyon; her two daughters, Gary-Leigh Caudle and Lauren Caudle; two nieces, Heidi Gray Slagel and Weslie Runyon; a great-nephew, Tristan Slagel; and numerous cousins. A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jayne Roy's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.View online memorial
