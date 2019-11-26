CAUDLE, Jerome, 64, of Ohio, passed on November 22, 2019. Born to the late Jeremiah and Mary Elizabeth (Johnson) Caudle. He was preceded in death by daughter, Jessica. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara; daughter, Janine; grandchildren, Jessika and Maximilian; brothers, Michael, Nathaniel (Connie) and Lonzeo; sister, Tequila; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation TODAY, from noon to 4 p.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. Service Wednesday, November 27, 10 a.m.View online memorial