CAUTHORN, KENNETH

CAUTHORNE, Kenneth "Ken" W. Sr., 71, of Glen Allen, entered the presence of his Lord on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Drake Cauthorne; sons, Kenneth "K.C." W. Cauthorne Jr. and his wife, Angela and children, Marcia Cauthorne and Christopher L. Harris, Stephen "Chris" Cauthorne and his wife, Tanya and children, Hope and Drake Cauthorne. Ken served his country for 37 years in the U.S. Army; retiring as Sergeant Major. He served his Lord for more than 20 years as a pastor, most recently at the Church of Christ in Ashland. He loved sharing his faith and God's love. He loved his family and was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ken's memory to Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond, American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.