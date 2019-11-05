CAUTHORNE, ERNEST "PETE" SR.

CAUTHORNE, Ernest "Pete" Richard Sr., 88, of Ashland, Va., died peacefully, November 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Lee and Maggie Corker Cauthorne; and grandson, Eric Joshua Cauthorne. He is survived by his wife, Carol Lane Cauthorne; his sons, Ernest Richard Cauthorne Jr. "Richie" and Michael H. Cauthorne (Ingrid); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Pete was an Army veteran and a retired mechanic. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 6, 11 a.m. Interment in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Virginia. For condolences, see blileys.com.View online memorial