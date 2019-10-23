CAVE, David Terry, 102, died peacefully October 19, 2019, in Henrico County. Mrs. Cave was the wife of Captain Amos William Cave Jr. of Luray. Born in South Boston, Virginia, she was named for her father, who died before she was born. Mrs. Cave graduated from Longwood College and became a teacher of high school English in Wytheville, Chesterfield County and Luray, Virginia. She met her husband when he was a student at the Medical College of Virginia. They wed in Richmond in 1944. After serving in the Army, Dr. Cave established a dental practice in Luray, where their son and daughter were born. In 1952, Dr. Cave joined the Navy. When Dr. Cave retired from the Navy in 1978, the Caves returned to Luray, where she remained until 2014. Mrs. Cave is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephew and great-nieces and their families. Children, Terry Cave and his wife, Lou Ann Fox Cave, Cynthia Cave and her husband, Blanton Bradley Jr.; grandchildren, Jennifer May and her husband, Troy, John Cave and Brett Cave; great-grandchildren, Savannah May and Zachary May. A service will be conducted for Mrs. Cave at Main Street Baptist Church in Luray, Virginia, on Saturday, October 26, at 2 p.m. The family may be visited at Bradley Funeral Home on Friday evening, from 7 to 8 p.m.View online memorial