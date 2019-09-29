CAWTHORNE, Beverly

CAWTHORNE, Beverly June, 89, of Richmond, Va., passed on September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Close Cawthorne and Margaret Elenore Cawthorne. She is survived by her son, Robin Rochelle (Tina); Cherie Rochelle and Linda Courtney (Derwin); brother, Richard Cawthorne; sister, Wendy Perkins; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 98 Courthouse Square, Louisa, Va. 23093.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags