CAWTHORNE, Beverly June, 89, of Richmond, Va., passed on September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Close Cawthorne and Margaret Elenore Cawthorne. She is survived by her son, Robin Rochelle (Tina); Cherie Rochelle and Linda Courtney (Derwin); brother, Richard Cawthorne; sister, Wendy Perkins; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 98 Courthouse Square, Louisa, Va. 23093.View online memorial
