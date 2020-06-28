CAYLOR, Betty Sandys, danced her way from this life to eternal life on June 24, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by her family. Betty was born on February 19, 1951, to Capel A. and Katherine B. Sandys and lived her life in Richmond, Virginia. Throughout her life, Betty was known for her smile, her generosity, humor, kindness, zest for life, her love of dancing and her involvement with her church. Betty stated that the four pillars of her successful and well-lived life were forgiveness, gratitude, love and prayer. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Capel and Kat. Betty is survived by her younger sister, Kathy G. Pappas; her three children, Kate Oppe (husband, Mark), Sarah Young (husband, Adam) and Paul Williams (wife, Char). One of the greatest joys in Betty's life was being a Mimi to her beloved grandchildren, Bright, Hatch, Jake, Dylan, Landry and MacKenzie. She is survived by her lifelong best friend and soul-sister, DeAun Hughey; as well as many dear friends and co-workers. Betty is also survived by her church family, the congregation and staff of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, of which she felt called to join in 2010. Betty served as a Lay Minister and was known throughout the Good Shepherd community for her smile, her kindness and the genuine love she had for serving the Lord. Betty's faith was unwavering and her greatest relationship was the one she had with her Lord and Savior. A few of Betty's favorite things were feeding seagulls at the beach, the VCU Rams basketball team, weekend getaways with her girlfriends, volunteering and falling asleep in movie theatres or in chairs at TJ Maxx. She made sure that her children knew the most important rules: don't litter, always wear your seat belt, make good choices and when cooking you must ALWAYS use PAM. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1401 Old Hundred Road, Midlothian, Va. 23114. Masks are required. A private funeral will take place on Tuesday, July 7, at 2 p.m. The private service will be live-streamed for those who wish to view the service remotely. The service can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBNuLvJ0oF4. Betty requested for all who are able to make a donation to Feed More or Susan G. Komen in her memory. There will be Feed More bins at the viewing for dry good donations.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days