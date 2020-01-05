CECIL, Jane Coejman Abert, 88, died at Westminster Canterbury, of natural causes on December 28, 2019. Jane was a graduate of Saint Catherine's School and Sarah Lawrence College, and after a brief stint in New York City as a model, she received a master's degree in early childhood education from the University of Pennsylvania. Returning to Richmond, she taught elementary school for several years before changing to a career in real estate, where she enjoyed over 20 successful years as a realtor selling homes in the Richmond area. Jane enjoyed many activities, especially tennis and swimming, and she was active in the alumni associations of all her schools. A lifelong lover of animals, early on she volunteered as president of Richmond's SPCA, where she could help rescue the cats that she loved throughout her life. A devoted member of her family's church, Richmond's Second Presbyterian, where her grandfather, Dr. Russell Cecil, served many years as Pastor, she was a Deacon and later an Elder. Loved by her large family and her many friends for her cheerful nature, intelligence and happy sense of humor, Jane lived life with optimism, faith, love of family and a powerful sense of integrity. She is survived by her brother, John Howe Cecil; and sister-in-law, Susan Knight Cecil; her sister, Patricia Cary Cecil Hass; her six nieces and nephews, Graham Howe Cecil, Sallie Cecil Stillwell, Maria Whitney Cecil, Anthony Cecil Hass, Elizabeth Cary Hass and John Randolph Hass; 10 great-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 North Fifth St., Richmond. Interment is private.View online memorial
