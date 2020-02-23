CECIL, Virginia "Ginny" Lemira Tinsley, 85, of Hanover, Va., passed away February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph O. Cecil Jr.; brothers, Carlton and Marshall Tinsley; sister, Sandra Conway (Bennie); and nephew, Billy. She is survived by her children, David Cecil Sr. (Kim) and Lynda Cecil Morris (Jerry); grandchildren, Jesse, David Jr., Savannah, Marshall, Dakota and Stacey; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Pat, Carlton, Debbie, Mike, Marshall, Cathy, Wendy, Sandy and Bennie Lee; and many other loving relatives. She was an avid shoe collector and NASCAR fan. She was a member of the American Legion, VFW and The Red Hat Society. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
