Sunny. High 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 8, 2020 @ 12:23 am
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY Sect. 20, Lot 338, Plots 1 and 2. $7,998 plus $295 transfer fee. 804-730-9367
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email.
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY Sect. 20, Lot 338, Plots 1 and 2. $7,998 plus $295 transfer fee. 804-730-9367
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.