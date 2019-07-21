GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS 39 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices News Obituaries In Memoriam Cards Of Thanks Recent Obituaries Gallery Search Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Greenwood Memorial Gardens - Two plots with vaults, pines area. Call David @ (904) 806-1147. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Obituaries in the News Thursday, July 18, 2019 Service slated Saturday for Jacquelyn Huffines, owner of Hoofprint Hill Stables In 1965, Jacquelyn Huffines and her husband, Johnny, began building their dream: an indoor h… Saturday, July 13, 2019 Sam Schulman, the last surviving American crewman of the ship Exodus 1947, laid to rest In the wee hours of July 18, 1947, Samuel Schulman awoke with a jolt in his bunk aboard the … More News Obituaries Cemetery Lots GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS Greenwood Memorial Gardens - Two plots with vaults, pines area. Call David @ (904) 806-1147. More Cemetery Lots