GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS 38 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices News Obituaries In Memoriam Cards Of Thanks Recent Obituaries Gallery Search Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side, Lakeview, near the front. both for $4,000. Call 804-282-2158 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Greenwood Garden Plot Architecture Obituaries in the News Friday, August 16, 2019 Paule Marshall, literary chronicler of the African diaspora and VCU professor emeritus, dies at 90 Paule Marshall, a professor emeritus of English at Virginia Commonwealth University who chan… Thursday, August 15, 2019 Eugene A. Mason Jr., former Richmond School Board and City Council member, dies at 78 As a volunteer, an elected official and a civically engaged resident, Eugene A. Mason Jr. wa… More News Obituaries Cemetery Lots GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side, Lakeview, near the front. both for $4,000… WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL Companion mausoleum burial crypt for 2. Current price $17,290. Sell for… More Cemetery Lots