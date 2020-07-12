CERRETO, JACK

CERRETO, Mr. Jack M., 96, peacefully went to heaven June 23, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Florence Husni Cerreto. Survived by five children, nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild. A U.S. Navy, WWII veteran. For online condolences please visit woodyfuneralhome.com/.

