CERSLEY, Robert "Pete" Seth Jr., 80, of Parksley, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Diana McNeal; sons, Michael Cersley and Christopher Cersley and his wife, Kim; ex-wife and mother of his children, Bettye Goleman; four grandchildren, Lewis Kellerman and his wife, Jessica, Christopher J. Cersley, Samantha Gomez and her husband, Chris and Nicole Cersley; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Church and her husband, Lynn; his niece, Deb Church; and nephew, Ray Church and his wife, Leanne Gould. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Amanda Cersley. Pete loved walking outdoors and was a member of the Lee Lepus Walking Club. He was an avid collector of die-cast cars and coins and took great pride in devoting time outside in his vegetable garden. Pete will be laid to rest in the Wilson Family Cemetery in a private graveside service.View online memorial
