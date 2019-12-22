CERVENY, Anthony "Big Daddy," 88, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He is survived by his children, Jeanne Cerveny, Sylvia Condon (Joseph) and Anthony "TJ" Cerveny Jr. (Amy Marino); grandchildren, Stephanie and Michael (Soraya) Condon, Alexander and Christian Gilliam; great-grandsons, Ian Condon and Louis Gilliam; sister, Pauline Wilson. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Clara Cerveny. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234, with his service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
