CHAFFIN, Glen N., 84, of Midlothian, Va., lost his long battle with Parkinson's disease on March 27, 2020. Glen was preceded in death by his first wife, Francis "Fran"; his siblings, Robert Chaffin, Charles Chaffin and Beverly Haldiman. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Margo"; his siblings, Bonnie Kalmus, Gordon Chaffin, Karen Cress (Chuck), Missouri and Victoria Rowland (Pat), California. After four years of service in the U.S. Navy, Glen attended Missouri University of Science and Technology, earning a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. His career with Reynolds Metals, sent him to many states and countries until his retirement. His last home was in the Brandermill Community, where he enjoyed playing golf, cooking, living on the water and entertaining. His holiday parties always included his delicious smoked salmon and scotch. He remained in close contact with family, friends and members of his Mid-West WGASA group, whom he visited often. A Celebration of Life event will be announced when circumstances allow.View online memorial
