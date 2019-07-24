CHALKLEY, Ida Lucille, age 78, of Richmond, passed away at home after a long terminal illness on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Chalkley. She is survived by her son and loving caregiver, Seth Hall (Janet); and granddaughters, Andie and Ashley. She is also survived by sisters, Georgie Holmes (Steve), Frances Eakes, Gladys Eakes (Brent); brother, Albert Tinsley (Debbie); and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond. Condolences may be conveyed to the family online at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial