CHALKLEY, Larry E., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Letha Chalkley; two daughters, Vicki Taylor (Aaron) and Shannon Clarke (Chris); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and sister, Norma Jean Britt (Danny). The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.