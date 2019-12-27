CHALKLEY, Marian Carver, 94, passed away on December 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Ramon E. Chalkley Jr.; and son, George Christopher Chalkley. She is survived by her son, Ramon E. Chalkley III (Stephanie); and daughter, Lyndi Chalkley Wells (Dave); grandchildren, Lathan Wells (Meagan), Reece Chalkley and Kendal Wilson (Tim); and four great-grandchildren. Mrs Chalkley was a graduate of John Marshall High School and received her college degree from Richmond Professional Institute. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, December 28, in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association Virginia Chapter, 4560 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Va. 23462.View online memorial
