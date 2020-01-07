CHALKLEY, Marjorie Tremearne, 79, of Richmond, passed away January 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Edward Chalkley; daughter, Teresa Johnston; son, Walter Brittle; stepdaughter, Debbie Harold; four grandchildren, Meghan Belding, Michael McCloskey, Matthew McCloskey and Shannon Brittle; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Donna Hand. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial
