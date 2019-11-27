CHALKLEY, Sylvia "Roberta," 82, passed away on November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip A. Chalkley; her parents and brother. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly McElroy (Kevin); three grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joyce Smith; nieces, nephews and other extended family. A graveside service will be held on November 29, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.View online memorial