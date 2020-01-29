CHAMBERS, Cassandra Denise, 55, of Richmond, departed this life on January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin O. Chambers Sr. She is survived by her parents, Mack and Mable Williams; four children, Vonzell, Keiara and Jeremiah Chambers and Carlton Coleman; five brothers, Harold, Byron, Melvin, Darryl and Chad; one sister, Francheska; two god sisters, Ebony and Devin; six grandchildren; devoted friend, Pamela Gaines; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. A memorial service will be held 12 noon Friday, January 31, 2020, at The Church Of God In Richmond, 300 W. Roanoke St. Apostle Michael Bennett officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Building Fund of The Church Of God In Richmond.View online memorial
