CHAMBERS, Mrs. Mary, age 90, of Richmond, departed this life January 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Henry and Odell Whitehead; grandson, Quintin Lamar Chambers. She is survived by her husband, Lacy Chambers Sr.; one daughter, Tina Loving; one son, Lacy Chambers Jr. (Sabrina); three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Whitehead and Florine Christian; one brother-in-law, Alfred Jones; and other relatives and friends, among them a loving caregiver, Tonia Irving. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 2 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial
